Mohamed bin Zayed receives BNP Paribas Chairman

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Lemierre and discussed with him ways to further develop banking and investment cooperation between financial institutions in the UAE and France.

Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed the joining of the BNP Paribas Group to the Abu Dhabi Global Market, adding that Abu Dhabi is continuing to create the ideal environment for attracting prestigious companies seeking growth and expansion in their financial and commercial business.

He wished the group and all partners success in achieving further growth and expansion to meet their needs and keep abreast of global financial developments.

Lemierre, in turn, said that the UAE is making rapid strides in the development process, especially in the field of successful investment, noting that the BNP Paribas has benefited from the position of ADGM as an important international hub in the business arena, noting that it provides the group with the opportunity to build strong relationships with customers in the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, ADGM Chairman.