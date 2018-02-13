NCM, NRIAG sign MoU to boost seismology cooperation

The MoU aims to exchange seismic information around the clock to contribute in increasing the capabilities of seismic networks and monitoring the seismic activity on the Arabian Peninsula borders, especially the Red Sea region, and keeping abreast of scientific developments locally, regionally and globally, as well as exchanging scientific publications and periodicals in the Seismology field, especially those aimed at reducing risk of earthquakes.

The agreement will also enhance technical cooperation and exchange expertise, leading to the establishment of a joint database on seismic activity in their countries and on the Arabian Peninsula, which will benefit the two countries and the Arab region.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director of the NCM and Dr. Hatem Hamdy Odeh, President of the NRIAG.

Dr. Al Mandous and Dr. Odeh visited the scientific sections and specialised laboratories in the fields of earthquakes, geophysics, and astronomy and space research at the institute.

The agreement stipulates the formation of a joint committee to follow up the implementation of the convention and technical issues and difficulties that may arise and find appropriate solutions to them, as well as make recommendations to make the necessary amendments and submit them to the competent authority of both parties for approval.

Dr. Al Mandous emphasised that cooperation is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to consolidate relations and promote cooperation with Egypt.

Dr. Odeh invited Dr. Al Mandous to participate in the 6th Arab Conference of Astronomy and Geophysics 2018, which is being held under the auspices of the Arab League in Cairo.