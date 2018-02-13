Students urged to expand their knowledge at Nobel Exhibition 2018

Al Hammadi visited the showcase, taking place at Dubai’s City Walk until 3rd March, 2018, and was received by Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organiser of the event. The Minister was taken on a tour of the various sections and activities of the Nobel Exhibition 2018, which bears the theme "Nobel Prize in Chemistry – Connecting Elements".

The UAE Minister of Education applauded MBRF for hosting the Nobel Exhibition in Dubai for the fourth consecutive year, and for shedding light on an important scientific discipline – chemistry. The event constitutes an important knowledge platform that provides visitors with a wealth of valuable information and insight into the achievements of brilliant minds that have significantly improved people’s lives, he noted, calling on students in the UAE to visit the exhibition and benefit from the knowledge and interactive presentations it has to offer.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation invited the public to benefit from the five interactive sections, showcasing the achievements of Nobel laureates in five different areas of chemistry, namely: Chemistry of Life, Chemical Reactions, Elements, Molecules, and Chemistry Changing the World. The event also includes several "Chemistry Shows", where families and children can take part in chemical experiments on weekends.

The Nobel Exhibition 2018 will also host a series of weekly workshops, open to the public and presented by a group of scientists and specialists from the Nobel Foundation and leading global universities on February 11, 18 and 25 at the exhibition site.