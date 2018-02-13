UAE Doctors open specialised clinics to treat elderly Rohingya refugees

The health centres are part of a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, Dar Al Ber Association, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, under the supervision of the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering, in partnership with the Hope Foundation for Motherhood and Childhood in Bangladesh, and in coordination with official authorities.

The clinics will provide diagnostic, treatment and preventive services for elderly Rohingya refugees, using advanced medical equipment, the first of its kind to be introduced in refugee camps.