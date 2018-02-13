UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Hungarian President

During the meeting, Al Mulla conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Hungarian President, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity for Hungary and its people.



The Hungarian President extended his greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people further progress and development.



The UAE Ambassador affirmed his determination to build on the achievements of the two countries in various fields to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Concluding the meeting, President Janos Ader wished the UAE Ambassador success in his work to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.