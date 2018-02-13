UAE Ambassador, Somali Minister of Commerce discuss bolstering trade relations

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in various fields, especially in the economic sector. They also reviewed ways of enhancing trade cooperation between the two countries.



The UAE Ambassador congratulated the Somali Minister on assuming his new position and wished him success in his new duties.



The Somali Minister, in turn, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its continuous support to Somalia in the development, economic and humanitarian fields, pointing to the deep trade relations between the two countries.



He also praised the positive role of the UAE in supporting and strengthening the Somali economy, saying that the UAE is Somalia's primary trading partner and main outlet to the rest of the world.

They also discussed ways to open new horizons in trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in investment and trade, especially in livestock, agriculture, energy, infrastructure and air transport and increase the volume of trade exchange.