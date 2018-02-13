Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 26 ‘Dubai 10X’ projects; issues directive to implement them within 24 months

Commenting about the significance of the projects, Sheikh Hamdan said that the success of governments is determined by their ability and flexibility to re-invent themselves, and upgrade their services to cater to the evolving needs of the community. “Government entities should use their resources and capabilities to meet the requirements of the community,” he said.



"The UAE offers the world a practical model for developing innovative government service solutions and reorient operational systems and frameworks to enhance the happiness levels and improve the quality of life of the public," he added.



Sheikh Hamdan further said: "We are proud of this innovative model which reflects the creative potential of our nation, and reiterates the UAE leadership’s commitment to invest resources in developing path-breaking government services that can enhance the lives of individuals and ensure a bright future for upcoming generations."

"We are ushering in a new phase of development for government services by transforming a whole host of innovative ideas into reality. The projects we have launched will transform government operations and enhance their flexibility to adapt to changes and future needs in an accelerated time frame of 24 months."



The launch event was attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan; President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with a number of ministers and director generals of various government entities.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, the Dubai 10x initiative, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, aims to enable Dubai government entities to anticipate global changes in all sectors and transform Dubai into a city of the future. It aims to do so by implementing today what major cities of the world will implement ten years from now.



The adoption of these projects follows the establishment of a specialised committee comprised of reputed global experts and specialists to review more than 160 ideas developed by 36 government entities in less than 365 days. Following this, a final short list of 26 approved projects were submitted by the "X Teams" of 24 Dubai government entities that will re-formulate the functions and roles of government agencies and bodies, and enhance their role in serving the community and support their ability to adapt to the future.

The list of approved Dubai 10X projects to be implemented includes: 1.Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA): Digital DEWA 2.Department of Land and Property in Dubai: Self-Service Transaction 3.Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities’ two projects: The Virtual Charity Foundation and the Virtual Mufti 4.Dubai Health Authority: Human Genome Project 5.Dubai Municipality: decentralized waste-treatment platform 6.Dubai Culture & Arts Authority: digital bank for art called ArtBank 7.Dubai Tourism: Blockchain solution for smart contracting project 8.Government of Dubai Media Office and TECOM Group: joint initiative titled the Dubai X Stadium 9.Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS): Immediate Response 10.Dubai Airports: Microcosm of Dubai 11.Dubai’s Department of Economic Development: Dubai 3i project 12.Dubai Courts: Court C3 13.Dubai Airport Free Zone’s two projects: Free Zone Exchange (FZX) and Dubai Blink 14.Two initiatives of the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP): Retractable Aircraft Cassette (RAC) and Multi-Mode Super Port (MMS) 15.Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Digital Silk Road 16.Dubai Police: No-Policemen Policing 17.Dubai Civil Defense: Response Time 18.Dubai Sports Council: DXB Sports Gate 19.Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA): Rahhal 20.Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation’s (PCFC): Dhowber 21.Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): vehicle lifecycle management service using Blockchain 22.Smart Dubai: Smart City University 23.Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee: a system of soft open and flexible legislations.