Abdullah bin Zayed meets WHO chief

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Tedros Adhanom discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and WHO within the context of the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting the health sector and coordinating with international efforts to help poor countries and contributing to efforts aimed at easing suffering of peoples in areas hit by crises and disasters.



They stressed the importance of supporting global initiatives and scaling up international cooperation to address health risks facing underprivileged communities in the region and beyond.



The meeting also touched on efforts being made by the UAE to support humanitarian and developmental programmes WHO is implementing in a number of countries and its campaigns to control and eliminate diseases.