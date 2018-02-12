Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Costa Rican FM

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Sanz and emphasised UAE's desire to enhance co-operation with Costa Rica. They exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the light of the latest regional and international developments.
They also discussed co-operation and ways to develop bilateral relations between the UAE and Costa Rica as well as mechanisms of enhancing them in all fields, especially in the economic and investment domains in the best interest of the two friendly countries.
