Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Costa Rican FM

  • Monday 12, February 2018 in 11:40 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Manuel A. Gonzalez Sanz, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Sanz and emphasised UAE's desire to enhance co-operation with Costa Rica. They exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the light of the latest regional and international developments.

They also discussed co-operation and ways to develop bilateral relations between the UAE and Costa Rica as well as mechanisms of enhancing them in all fields, especially in the economic and investment domains in the best interest of the two friendly countries.