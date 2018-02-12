NMC Chairman meets heads of local, regional and international media

Dr. Al Jaber welcomed journalists and representatives of local, regional and international media and said that media holds a great responsibility in promoting knowledge, awareness and development among the community.

"Media must keep pace with all the issues and challenges facing the world, and guide the compass towards identifying and creating appropriate solutions by enhancing their traditional tools and advancing content to achieve the strategic goals," he said.

Dr. Al Jaber referred to the UAE vision for pre-emptively addressing challenges of the future, saying that the country is built on a solid foundation, laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by its wise leadership.

"The UAE offers a microcosm of the world, embracing more than 200 nationalities who live and work in harmony to achieve their ambitions and contribute to the success story of the UAE."

"The World Government Summit represents a very important platform by the UAE in looking ahead and contributing to the advancement of government work as well as enabling young generations to have clearer perspectives that will help them build the future," he added.

He further praised the role of regional and international news agencies in highlighting the major local and international initiatives discussed at the summit. He called on the media to follow the discussions of the summit and its outputs in a manner that will help achieve tangible on-ground solutions.

He stressed the keenness of the NMC to build strategic partnerships with various international news agencies to unify media messages, build a culture of tolerance and non-violence, combat extremism and promote openness to the world.