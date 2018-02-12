Mohamed bin Zayed receives winners of two jiu-jitsu championships

  • Monday 12, February 2018 in 10:00 PM
  • Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes winners
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received the winners of the first National Service Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the second Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Qasr Al Bahr, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Members of the organising committees, leaders and officers of the winning teams in both championships were also present.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Saud congratulated the winners while wishing them success and higher places and urging them to continue their efforts to achieve their sporting goals and to raise the combat readiness and physical and mental conditioning of Armed Forces recruits.
 
The two championships were held as part of the efforts of the UAE Armed Forces to improve the fitness, competitiveness and perseverance of competitors in various sporting championships.
 
The players expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud and highlighted their determination to develop their capacities and skills, to reach their best fitness, sporting and combat levels.