Mohammed bin Rashid tours WGS Media Centre

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Chairman of the Summit.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the facilities provided in the Media Centre, also lauding Emirati, Arab and foreign journalists as partners of the summit to deliver the message of the Summit and highlight its role as a platform for shaping the future.

Sheikh Mohammed exchanged talks with a number of journalists in the centre who expressed their gratitude of the attention paid by His Highness to media and journalists on all occasions. They also appreciated the efforts of the organising team of the Summit.

Sheikh Mohammed inspected the operation rooms of the organisng team, and praised their efforts and continuous work which contributed to the success of the Summit.

He also learned about 400 Emirati voluntaries who were involved in organising the event.