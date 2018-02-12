VP visits WGS 2018 Operations Control Room

His Highness listened to a brief presentation by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul AlFalasi, on the working mechanisms of the police and security teams at the Summit to ensure the safety of participants via the use of sophisticated and smart electronic systems in the Operations Control Room.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the joint working group and emphasised the importance of teamwork and coordination between governmental and semi-governmental organisations to ensure the success of any mission they undertake, whether during large-scale events, conference and festivals, or other activities that occur on a daily basis.

He also lauded the sincere national efforts, cooperation and coordination between the UAE's various departments and institutions for the good and interest of the nation and society, wishing everyone success in their duties to best serve their country and its people.