Governments of the future must work smartly with innovation: UNDP administrator at WGS 2018

This was the main message from Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in his talk on ‘Government of the Future – Innovation and Technology’ on day two of the ongoing World Government Summit, WGS 2018, in Dubai.

The Brazilian, who is a renowned global leader on sustainable development, international cooperation and global diplomacy for nearly three decades, said, "When we discuss government of the future, one might be tempted to say that government will be less central to what happens next in terms of technology and entrepreneurial vision. Indeed, there are times when the government stands in the way of innovation, and public policy hinders progress. However, it is up to governments to implement policies that ensure inclusiveness and that technology contributes to solving problems rather than amplifying them by leaving people behind."

Steiner emphasised that, when deploying technology, social impact should be taken into consideration. "In recent times, we have seen what happens when too many people are left behind and marginalised, therefore, making them prone to questioning the authority of their government. It is essential that societies are governed in a way that ensures happiness, fulfilment, and the ability to educate its children to be part of a supportive society."

He continued, "With the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, for the first time in history, countries have agreed to be guided by a common, universal development agenda. There is global recognition that in the last 20-30 years, we have prioritised economic growth, assuming that wellbeing would follow. We have been reminded recently that this is a mistake – equality, sustainability and opportunity for future generations is what enables wellbeing. This is what our societies should pursue at the beginning of the 21st Century."