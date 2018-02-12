Deadline to pay discounted traffic violations to end on 1st March: Abu Dhabi Police

Brigadier Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police, called on people to benefit from the discount, by completing their dealings at Customer Happiness Centres or the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, where people can pay their fines or inquire about said violations.

He also highlighted the desire of the Abu Dhabi Police to make customers happy, by providing smart application services through tablet devices at Customer Happiness Centres, and assisting drivers to inquire about their violations, whether related to vehicle licence numbers, driving licences or the traffic code, as well as to pay fines by credit card.

Al Khaili considers the deadline to pay discounted traffic violations as a motive to follow laws and regulations, which will improve traffic safety and encourage drivers to avoid committing violations that cause accidents.