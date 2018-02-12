Return of normal living conditions to ‘liberated areas’ thanks to UAE support: Governor of Hodeidah

Taher said, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that work is now underway to restore facilities that were damaged by the militias, as well as to provide various types of training to Yemenis and help naturalise their lives, as part of the UAE’s efforts to help them overcome their difficult circumstances.



He praised the UAE’s role in answering the needs of liberated areas, by building, restoring and maintaining many local facilities.

Taher also praised the UAE’s role and its desire to constantly launch relief conveys to help the people of liberated Yemeni cities, as well as to rehabilitate many key facilities that provide Yemeni families with various services, such as electricity, healthcare and food, which benefitted many Yemeni citizens.

He highlighted the importance of liberating the Red Sea Cost of Yemen, which began with the liberation of Mocha, Khawkhah and Hays while noting that the National Resistance and National Army, with cooperation from the Arab Coalition Forces, are continuing to liberate other districts, which will soon be happy after their liberation. Hays was liberated in several hours, which opened the road leading to Al Jarrahi and Bayt Al Faqih and eventually to the Hodeidah Governorate, he said in conclusion.