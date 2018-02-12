ERC funds construction of secondary school in Al Houta, Yemen

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa Governorate, stated that the ERC aims to launch infrastructure projects in the education sector, due to its importance in developing the human mind, raising social cultures and creating a new generation armed with intellect and knowledge.

He said that the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people is part of its humanitarian and relief plan to assist liberated Yemeni governorates, including Shabwa, and restore and reconstruct their local infrastructure, to help overcome the country’s difficult living conditions, caused by the coup started by the Houthi militias.

Al Muhairi added that Al Houta is a major city with a high population density and an ancient history and civilised heritage, but is now in need of vital projects that will help ease the burdens on the families of students. The ERC is also working to help local students, whose families are unable to provide for their daily transportation costs, to complete their education.

He stressed that the ERC has prioritised the education sector, based on its desire to help develop the governorate’s education system and improve the quality of education.

Ali Ahmed Nasaan, Deputy Director-General of the Education Office in the Governorate, expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership, government and people for the project, which aims to support the infrastructure of the local education sector while stressing that it will help create an appropriate educational environment to promote science and knowledge, which will ease the suffering of local students, caused by transportation difficulties and travelling for around 10 kilometres to reach the nearest secondary school in Azzan City.