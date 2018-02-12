ERC distributes food aid to families of martyrs in Hadramaut Valley

This initiative is part of the efforts of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Yemeni people, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to stand by them, and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, of the distribution process of food aid to families in need.

Abdul Aziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, highlighted the ERC’s efforts to continue distributing relief aid, and to provide hope to the families of martyrs, who deserve the UAE’s support. He noted that the campaign embodies the spirit of solidarity. The ERC’s projects also aim to stand by them, help ease their burdens and improve their lives, by providing them with humanitarian, relief and development assistance, Al Jaberi added.

The families of martyrs and those wounded in Tarim District expressed their gratitude for the ERC’s humanitarian gesture, which is a continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief and development assistance to Yemen.