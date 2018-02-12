Mohammed bin Rashid receives World Bank President

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Dr. Kim discussed a number of development issues in countries with limited financial and economic resources and ways to strengthen the World Bank's work, which plays a decisive role in the development and modernisation programmes for developing countries.

The Group's President commended the idea behind the World Government Summit, which has attracted thousands of thinkers and innovators in various fields, together with government officials from around the world, to consult and exchange creative ideas for a better future for societies, especially in education, youth, women and government.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the WGS, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mubarak Rashed Al Mansouri, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court.