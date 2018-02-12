Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Moldovan President

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also present during the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and President Dodon discussed issues of mutual interest, across various sectors including business and investment, culture and tourism, to help advance ties between the two friendly nations.

During the meeting, Dodon thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the invitation to participate in the Summit, which he described as a global intellectual and cultural forum. He also expressed his confidence in the success of the innovative ideas and opinions being presented at WGS 2018, adding that leaders need to take advantage of the recommendations being produced to fast track innovative solutions for development in various sectors.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Salim Ahmed Al Kaabi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Moldova, also attended the meeting.