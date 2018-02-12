Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets New Zealand counterpart

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry were present.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Mark's visit and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve the interests of the two countries and friendly peoples.

They also reviewed areas of coordination in a number of military and defence fields between the UAE and New Zealand. The two ministers discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Senior officials from the New Zealand delegation also attended the meeting.