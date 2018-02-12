Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Expo 2020, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Vice-Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Director General of the Ruler’s Court of Dubai and UAE Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau Director General, as well as a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by department heads and directors on the progress made by the Expo team in the areas of real estate and development, international participants, business development and youth involvement in preparing for the event which is expected to draw millions of visitors.

"We are proud to host Expo 2020 Dubai. It is a great achievement for the UAE and will bring exceptional returns, both economic and social," he said. "Above all, we are confident in our ability to enhance and enrich the UAE's reputation globally," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also praised the efforts of the Expo family and their desire to leave a mark on the history of the UAE, saying that such a giant project represents an opportunity to build skills and develop the potential of citizens and highlight their capabilities to the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, "We are looking forward to welcoming millions of people from around the world in an event that will be a milestone in the march of our nation and will leave a distinctive legacy and heritage for generations to come. It is also an opportunity to highlight our culture and traditions and to celebrate our guests in a way that reflects our Arab values, culture and hospitality."

His Highness went on to stress the importance of enhancing the participation of young people in the preparations, highlighting the important role of the thousands of volunteers who will be called on for the event, which is expected to attract around 25 million visitors, 70 per cent of whom will come from abroad.