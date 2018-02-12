NCM: Weather forecast from Monday until Friday

According to a weather forecast issued by the National Centre for Meteorology, NCM, for Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy and hazy especially during the day, with another rise in temperatures. Cloud cover will increase over Eastern and mountainous areas and some light rain may fall by Wednesday.



The wind will be moderate, easterly to southeasterly, and freshening at times, especially over the sea, with speeds of 20 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr over the sea.



The sea state will be moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

By Thursday and Friday, it will be humid during the night and early morning in coastal areas and fog or mist may form in the far west of the country. Winds will be Easterly to Northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr. The sea state in both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will be slight to moderate.