Hamdan bin Rashid receives Jordanian Senate President

During the meeting, the President of the Jordanian Senate praised the deep historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in various fields.



He commended the role of the Al Maktoum Foundation in charitable and humanitarian work, and its support for the charitable projects carried out by the Jordanian charitable societies and organisations, as well as initiatives that help creating job opportunities for underprivileged Jordanian families.



Al Fayez also expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his directives to support humanitarian and charitable projects in Jordan which contribute to alleviating the burdens of families in need.



The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mirza Al Sayegh, Board Member of Al Maktoum Foundation, and Salem Ahmed Al Qaisy, member of the Emirati-Jordanian Aid Committee.