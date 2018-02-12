''Global Inspiration Platform – Zayed the Inspirer'' launched at World Government Summit

"The Founder of the UAE the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is a leader who inspired leaders, officials and the community, and a unique example of overcoming difficulties,'' Sheikh Saif said during his speech at the World Government Summit.



He was and still is an example to be followed by all who want to realise their ambitions and turn their dreams into reality, as well as a man of far-sighted visions, and the sands of the desert were not an obstacle to achieving his goals.



He managed, with his inspiration, to bring together seven separate emirates and announced the birth of the UAE, a country that now has an international stature, which was made through its accomplishments and people in record time. Sheikh Zayed taught everyone that inspiration creates opportunities, and opportunities are the first line to be written with the pen of determination and will in the story of success.

The platform of "Zayed the Inspirer" celebrates his centennial, from 1918 to 2018, as the founder of the UAE and its inspiration. The platform was launched by the UAE, the "Land of Inspiration," to offer humanity an international collection of inspirational stories from around the world, as a source of inspiration to all humanity.