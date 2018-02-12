UAE a land of inspiration, opportunities: Saif bin Zayed

Sheikh Saif explained that as some countries are known as the "land of dreams," "land of bright ideas," "land of wonders" and "city of light." Therefore, the UAE is worthy, with its victorious journey, strategic projects and stability and security, to be described as the "land of inspiration" with distinction, he added.



The session was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the Summit.



Sheikh Saif stressed that what distinguishes the UAE is its leadership’s insight, vision and sense to foresee the future and its challenges. Therefore, it rose up the ladder of international competitiveness and took the lead in key international indicators during a short period of the history of countries, he further added while pointing out that the UAE’s story is one of inspiration and had the vision of a leadership that has managed, through its hard work and future vision, to transform challenges into opportunities.

During the main session of WGS and in the first part of his speech, which was titled "Inspiration in the Ideology of Zayed," Sheikh Saif said that the biography of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, his work and accomplishments, with the support of the founding leaders, have inspired ambitious residents of the country. They believe in the UAE dream and have been enlightened by this course, which relies on the presence of challenges and opportunities, positive and negative, to create success stories. They overcame difficulties and paved their way with success, contributing to strengthening the civilizational development of the country.



He further clarified that the UAE’s efforts in space and universe sciences, including the establishment of the UAE Space Agency, were not spur-of-the-moment decisions. Sheikh Zayed took on the responsibility of building the nation. He had big dreams and ambitions, and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks in his footsteps with faith in science and knowledge, enabling the UAE to reach the highest level of advancement.

Sheikh Saif said that the founding leader with his wisdom and futuristic vision received the Apollo shuttle team before their trip to the moon in 1974 and after the trip in 1976 in an unprecedented step for a leader in the region. This affirms his bright ideology and faith in science to achieve successes and excellence. On that day, he took a pledge that the UAE will one day reach the moon and beyond.



He further said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was inspired by the ideology of Sheikh Zayed, which led to the launch of space projects, the Hope Spacecraft and Discovering Mars.

He also launched "KhalifaSat," the first UAE satellite, to translate the vision that the founding father had when he met the Apollo team in 1976, into reality.



Sheikh Saif also highlighted the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the process of development as he is known to be the driving force behind multiple initiatives. This contributed to supporting and strengthening civilizational accomplishments, including adopting renewable alternative energy projects such as "Masdar" City, which is free of waste and carbon emissions.

It comes in continuation of the course started by Sheikh Zayed and is inspired by his biography. He narrated the story of Sheikh Zayed, who during one of his visits to the Western Region, was bothered by an unpleasant smell, which the officials told him was a result of treating and extracting gas. He immediately called for studying the situation, contracting with the best international companies and using developed technologies, with a consideration to effects on the environment. This became an example and inspired environmental projects for clean and renewable energy, which the UAE is proud of today.



He further said that the UAE is still working on projects and initiatives, which will go on to become international success stories and a source of inspiration for millions to turn challenges into opportunities. He referred to the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid where he described the world financial crisis, which impacted the region in 2008, as an opportunity.