India is interested in furthering economic, trade and investment cooperation with UAE, India PM

He said the UAE and India maintain exemplary friendly and constructive bilateral ties.



Narendra Modi today delivered the keynote speech at the World Government Summit, for which India has been selected as guest of honour.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a crowd of prominent Emirati and Indian businessmen and investors.



Speaking at the event, Al Mansour said trade exchange between the UAE and India - including oil - reached US$ 52 billion in 2016, making the UAE the key trading partner of India in the region.

The UAE, he noted, is the largest Arab investor in India.



He also spoke about the promising prospects for joint strategic partnership between the two friendly countries in various vital fields.

Indian officials gave presentations on the economic and investment opportunities and investment climate and legislations in India.