Abdullah bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of the OECD

Sheikh Abdullah and Gurria discussed co-operation between the UAE and OECD in various economic and development fields and strengthening bilateral relations in the economic sectors in the best interest of the two sides.



Sheikh Abdullah praised the role of the OECD to enhance and accelerate the economic development in the developing countries and other countries with economies in transition and to promote international economic co-operation.



Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE occupies a distinguished economic position in the Arab and international arenas, as the country has reached advanced stages in the international development indicators, bringing it to the forefront of modern countries on the road to progress and prosperity.

The Secretary-General hailed the economic development witnessed by the UAE, its strong national economy and national agenda in the economic and development fields as well as the successes achieved under its wise leadership and government.



He also said that he looks forward to increasing co-operation with the UAE and to find more joint projects in various fields while highlighting the desire of the two sides to boost ties.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.