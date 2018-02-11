Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kyrgyzstan PM

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sunday received, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, who is participating in the sixth edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2018), at Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the meeting.

Kyrgyzstan PM praised the UAE's cultural boom in general and Dubai in particular, especially state-of-the-art infrastructure and harmony among various components of the UAE diverse society, which makes the UAE an oasis of tolerance, coexistence, and social stability.

Isakov hailed the organisation and hospitality received by the guests of the summit which gathers hundreds of experts, thinkers and government officials to exchange views and ideas on the most successful ways to build smart governments, and help countries in this field, as well as other issues related to the youth and women.