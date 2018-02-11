Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kyrgyzstan PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the meeting.

Kyrgyzstan PM praised the UAE's cultural boom in general and Dubai in particular, especially state-of-the-art infrastructure and harmony among various components of the UAE diverse society, which makes the UAE an oasis of tolerance, coexistence, and social stability.

Isakov hailed the organisation and hospitality received by the guests of the summit which gathers hundreds of experts, thinkers and government officials to exchange views and ideas on the most successful ways to build smart governments, and help countries in this field, as well as other issues related to the youth and women.