ICRC lauds UAE's use of technology, innovation to support humanitarian work

Yahya Alibi, Head of the ICRC in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, delegation, valued the UAE's efforts to harness advanced technology and innovation to serve humanitarian work and issues across the world.

"Innovation has not become an option for humanitarian work, rather it is a prerequisite to accelerate response to humanitarian emergencies in war-hit zones," Alibi told Emirates News while attending the World Government Summit, which launched in Dubai on Sunday.

He stated that technology has been very instrumental in facilitating the ICRC's operations, especially monitoring of migrant movements and implementation of relief programmes.