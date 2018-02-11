Wise leadership walks on path of empowerment with confident steps: Amal Al Qubaisi

During her annual speech celebrating the 46th anniversary of the FNC’s establishment on 12th February, Al Qubaisi expressed her utmost appreciation for the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who followed the path established by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on which the President walks.

She added that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa has strengthened the country’s foundation of consultation through its "empowerment programme," which has opened new opportunities for all segments of the community, especially by empowering women and the youth to participate in national work, which has deepened the country’s experience in political development and has made it a model to be followed on various levels.

"During the 46th anniversary of the FNC’s establishment, we are also celebrating the Year of Zayed, which is an opportunity to express our loyalty and dedication to the principles and foundations established by the country’s founder, who had a strategic vision that was aware of the influence of development and politics while foreseeing the requirements of a modern country and its competitiveness. The FNC’s parliamentary diplomacy has become a key part of our country’s relations with the entire world," Dr. Al Qubaisi said.

She added that the FNC’s anniversary is an opportunity to express the nation’s loyalty to the wise leadership, which has harnessed all its efforts and resources to serve the people and enable them to perform their responsibilities, by providing them with the best and most advanced sciences, to achieve the nation’s goals through the precise planning of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Qubaisi highlighted the FNC’s performance over 46 years, its key role in the country’s development, its contribution to many successes and solving issues that affect citizens, as well as its efforts to achieve the nation’s interest and its success as an inspiring model of integration between the country’s constitutional institutions and of conducting parliamentary work with maturity and national awareness, which are based on the country’s needs and unique developmental experience.

Since its establishment on 12th February, 1972, the FNC has established a unique relationship with other federal authorities, updated the legislative system and enhanced the effectiveness of executive bodies, to meet the aspirations and needs of citizens. It has also worked with the government, strengthened social participation in the decision-making process, especially with regards to women’s and youth empowerment, adopted national causes at parliamentary events, and launched projects and social initiatives to achieve the goals of its 2016-2021 strategic plan, she said in conclusion.