FNC discusses further co-operation with IPU

During the meeting, both sides discussed the means of strengthening their co-operation and exchanging expertise to serve their mutual interests, as well as developing the international parliamentary system and promoting the role of parliamentarians in serving their people and achieving security and stability in various parts of the world, through adopting legislation to limit the spread of extremist ideology and defeat terrorism and dry up its sources of funding.

Al Zaabi highlighted the FNC’s support for the IPU’s activities, with the aim of achieving global security and stability, enhancing the capabilities of the youth, and strengthening legislation to promote the values of love, tolerance, co-existence and peace between the people of the world while asserting that the UAE is an international example and model of spreading peace, co-existence and tolerance.

Barron welcomed the FNC’s invitation to visit the UAE, especially in light of the growing co-operation between both sides and their common visions on many issues.

She also praised the FNC’s support for the development of the IPU’s website in four languages while stressing the importance of continuing the FNC’s efforts to develop and translate the content of the IPU’s documents, to serve around 460,000 international parliamentarians who speak different languages.

Barron highlighted the importance of continuing the co-operation between the FNC and the Latin American and Caribbean Group, GRULAC, within the IPU, which aims to serve international parliamentary work and people around the world.

Barron explained her plans to enhance the IPU’s work and advance its relations with regional and national parliaments while adding that she will work hard to develop the relations between the IPU and the United Nations, U.N., to serve their interests.