French PM highlights role of government in effective transformation

Speaking in the presence of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Philippe praised the strength of the ties between France and the UAE, and underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation. The French PM also thanked His Highness for inviting him and for patronizing the summit.

The session was also attended by the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the WGS.

The French Prime Minister also commended the World Government Summit as a brilliant initiative of the UAE to improve the lives of people, ensure stability and build a better future. He put into context the milestones that the country achieved, hailing the construction of the Jebel Ali Port as a historical moment that led to the transformation of the nation.

Speaking about the transformations undertaken by his country in 2017, he said: "France is in the midst of a great transformation, and it is our priority to fix our country and prepare for the future. We have what it takes, and we need to bet on our intelligence and competence."

Philippe specifically addressed the ongoing efforts in reforming education, reducing corporate tax, creating friendlier trade laws, and reducing debt and public spending. He emphasised that a key factor in this transformation is people’s readiness to accept it, and cited it as one of the main reasons for the election of President Emmanuel Macron.

After discussing the characteristics of good government, Philippe advocated more investments, especially in sectors such as biotech, greentech, artificial intelligence and medical research. Speaking emphatically about the need for transformation in the world, he said, "We can’t be content with the way the world is going. We have to change it."