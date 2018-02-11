WGS 2018 kicks off with high-level pitch for smart globalisation: WEF chief

His keynote address followed the opening remarks by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Chairman of the World Government Summit, who touched upon the relevance of WGS in attempting to address some of the key challenges the world is facing.

Professor Schwab highlighted four key themes dominating the world in 2018 – geopolitical risk, the growing income gap, cyber security and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In his 2016 book The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Professor Schwab asserted that businesses and governments must adapt to technological change or else risk their future.

Speaking at the session, he said: “Where do we stand in 2018? Never before has the speed of change been so fast as in 2018. But also, never again will the speed of change be so slow as in 2018.”

Highlighting the profound impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Professor Schwab questioned: “How much and how fast humankind is changing?” In response, he cited the development of AlphaGo – the first computer program that succeeded in beating a human professional player in the Chinese board game Go without handicaps – that he hailed as the most fascinating event of 2017.

Professor Schwab said: “We are at a turning point for humankind. We speak about learning machines, we speak about robots, but we still have in mind that we teach those machines how to behave, how to think. But the biggest development last year is that the machine figures out itself how to solve our problems.”

He added: “If robots have a super neurosystem where they do not even understand anymore what the algorithm behind problem solving is, we have to ask ourselves what makes us different as human beings. And here what comes to mind is, of course, something robots and computers never will be able to imitate us in – which means to have feelings, which means to show empathy, which means love, which means values.”

Professor Schwab identified the two greatest challenges to be addressed in 2018 – the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and the question of gender parity. He outlined the need for companies and governments to rescale and upscale in the face of artificial intelligence and to promote gender equality.

Professor Klaus Schwab founded the European Management Forum, an independent non-profit foundation dedicated to improving the state of the world that later became the World Economic Forum. The organization’s prestigious annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, brings together leaders from business, politics and academia to share and develop ideas. Furthermore, Professor Schwab taught business policy at the University of Geneva for 30 years and is the publisher of the Global Competitiveness Report.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features five distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit will be launched throughout the duration of the event.