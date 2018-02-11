Mohammed bin Rashid receives IMF Managing Director

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Lagarde's participation in the World Government Summit, while stressing that her presence will enrich the event due to her long and successful experience in the financial, business, development and other fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of development issues, the latest developments in the international financial and economic situation in general.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mubarak Al Mansouri, Governor of the UAE Central Bank; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, also attended the meeting.