Mohammed bin Rashid receives Secretary-General of the OECD

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed and Gurria exchanged views on a number of issues related to development in the third world and ways to find a mechanism among countries to support development projects to help create jobs for the youth, which will contribute improving living conditions and social stability in the poor societies.

The Secretary-General hailed the strong Emirati economy and the country's qualitative development projects in the light of the vision and approach of the wise leadership to achieve sustainable development.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and chairman of the Summit; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.