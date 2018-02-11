UAE Parliamentary Division participates in National Action Charter Conference and Exhibition in Bahrain

The delegation included Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Member of the FNC, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General.

The conference, which was organised by the Bahraini Parliament, coincided with Bahrain’s annual celebration of the anniversary of the National Action Charter on 14th February, and was held under the title, "Prospects of the Future, Sustainable Development and Peace," and consisted of three main sessions that addressed the following topics - the political pillar or "Charter and the Merits," the religious pillar or "Charter: Tolerance and Peace," and the economic pillar or "Sustainable Development and Foreseeing the Future."

The conference aimed to highlight and present the key national milestones of the work of the Higher Committee of the National Action Charter of Bahrain, as well as promote the role of parliaments and social peace and the interactive participation of the youth in the country’s reform project. It also aimed to showcase the role of women and economic empowerment in the country’s overall development, as well as address the general features of foreseeing the future of the National Action Charter in development and peace.

The conference’s closing statement rejected all forms of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain and other countries in the region and urged the international community to combat all types of terrorism, its sources of funding and those that incite it. The statement also called for the launch national campaigns to promote the values of national loyalty, respect for the rule of law and institutions, and the principles of citizenship, human rights and social justice, as well as to counter threats to national unity.

The participants highlighted the importance of promoting and protecting the foundations of the relationship policies of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries, which were confirmed by the National Action Charter while noting that the security and stability of Bahrain is as important as those of other GCC countries, and stressing their pride for their Arab and Islamic identity.