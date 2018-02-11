UAE Hot Air Balloon Team launches balloon of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Hot Air Balloon Team, stated that King Salman‘s humanitarian mission and efforts have reached out to the entire world, through his desire to promote regional stability and security. He added that the UAE and its leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have stressed the importance of the deep brotherly ties between both countries, which have promoted regional and international peace and preserved the achievements of the Arab and Islamic world.

He noted that the launch of King Salman’s balloon is the outcome of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who highlighted the importance of the brotherhood and love for the nation of the UAE’s youth while urging them to promote the values of love and cooperation among the people of Gulf Cooperation, GCC, countries towards other people of the world.

Al Mansouri stressed that King Salman’s balloon will participate in humanitarian missions with other countries during their national and cultural celebrations, with the aim of maintaining his place in the hearts of the youth of GCC, Arab and Islamic countries.

The UAE Hot Air Balloon Team is planning to organise an international festival and forum named after King Salman, which will witness wide international participation during the 39th GCC Summit, to reflect the strength of the GCC, he said in conclusion.