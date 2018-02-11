Humaid Al Nuaimi provides Ajman fishermen with AED2.3 million grant

Sheikh Humaid’s action aims to encourage citizens to practice the profession and support local fishermen, as well as to highlight his desire to learn about their needs, help them overcome their challenges, and enable them to have a decent life.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen Association, stressed that this generous act includes Ajman fishermen who are UAE nationals and those that have a fishing permit and are members of the association.

Al Ghamlassy praised Sheikh Humaid’s action and his attention for fishermen and their families, as well as his desire to support them, provide for their needs, and promote and advance the fishing profession.

He added that this act, which will provide fishermen and their families with comfort, took place following Sheikh Humaid’s recovery from surgery while wishing him health and wellness.

Al Ghamlassy thanked Sheikh Humaid for his unlimited and ongoing support and his many generous acts towards fishermen.

He also conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the association’s members to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, for personally monitoring the missions and activities of fishermen in Ajman and their overall role of achieving food security for nationals and residents, as well as for providing for their needs to promote the fishing profession.