Mohammed bin Rashid receives Indian’s PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the visiting guest in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Prime Minister Modi discussed boosting strategic cooperation between the two nations as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Indian Prime Minister's visit comes as part of the two leaderships’ efforts to boost mutual cooperation in all areas. It also comes to follow up on the strategic direction that the two countries' relationship is taking.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation between the two nations and ways to boost and develop them in order to meet the aspirations of their two respective peoples. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India.