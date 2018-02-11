VP attends UAE Space Agency, CNES signing Declaration of Principles

The signing ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Declaration of Principles was signed by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Jean-Yves Le Gall, CNES President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Prime Minister Philippe lauded the signing, adding that it is a first step towards paving future cooperation in the space sciences.