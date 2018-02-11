Mohammed bin Rashid receives French PM

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the French Prime Minister hailing his speech at the Summit. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also present.

Sheikh Mohammed and Prime Minister Philippe reviewed the historic ties between the UAE and France. His Highness emphasised the continuation of these relations, which was laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the successive French Presidents. He described UAE-French ties as distinctive, saying, "These are ideal, historical and strategic relations based on mutual respect, justice and equality for the national interests of the two friendly peoples."

The French Prime Minister praised the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, reiterating the French President's keenness to develop them in various fields so that they remain strong so long as there is a sincere and joint desire by the leaders of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of WGS, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to France.