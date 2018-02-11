Mohammed bin Rashid receives Klaus Schwab

Also present were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Professor Schwab reviewed a number of topics on the agenda of the sixth World Government Summit and ways to activate the recommendations and resolutions of the Summit to benefit from the ideas, proposals and results of the discussions of experts, consultants and government officials participating in this global gathering.



The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future Chairman of the Summit, as well as a number of senior officials.