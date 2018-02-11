"ESMA" organises regional training on Halal accreditation requirements

Dr. Rehab Faraj Al Ameri, Director of the National Accreditation Department in ESMA, said that the event, which will continue for five days, will be attended by 25 participants from the UAE and the GCC countries from various Halal certification bodies.

And accreditation requirements in the field of Halal with evaluators, by the National & gulf Accreditation System, according to the international practices of accreditation systems, the training deals with the application of Halal certificates by the UAE standards and the reduction of cases of non-conformity to the relevant authorities.



The issuance of a certificate of accreditation to the conformity assessment bodies represents a formal recognition by the Authority that the conformity assessment authority is competent and qualified to carry out its duties in this regard. She added.

The concept of accreditation and its location in the quality system, its objectives and benefits, its values and principles, and the specificities of accreditation of halal certification bodies. “She said.

Main themes

The first day will discuss the accreditation of halal certification bodies, legal and contractual areas, responsibilities and financing processes, organisation, powers and responsibilities, human resources management, competencies and outsourcing control, as well as a brainstorming session for participants.

The second day will discuss the Integrity Department, quality policies, objectives and indicators, and file-keeping systems. It will address the mechanisms of improvement, communication and relationship with interested parties in terms of non-discrimination procedures and confidential procedures, information provided to the public and other brainstorming sessions with the coach.

During the third day, the participants will learn about the requirements of the evaluation process, the Halal program and the evaluation of the halal certification bodies. On the fourth day, they will learn about the evaluation of the halal certification bodies and the mechanisms and processes of evaluation of Halal certification agencies.

Al Ameri stressed that the course will focus intensively on the mechanisms and processes of evaluating the Halal product certification bodies, and the related audits and evaluation of the files of customers and interested parties.

The participants and attendees will benefit greatly from the knowledge of these requirements and train them, noting that the national accreditation system (ENAS) was issued in 2004, under the management of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, based on Federal Law No. (28) No. (22) for the year 2004.