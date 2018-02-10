Indian PM arrives in Abu Dhabi for two-day state visit

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage of UAE senior officials to welcome Modi upon arrival at the Presidential Airport.



The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Indian national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the VIP guest.



Modi shook hands with a group of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who came to the airport to welcome him, while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shook hands with Indian ministers and top officials accompanying Modi.

Those who welcomed the Indian prime minister included Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, a number of senior civilian and military officials and Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.



Modi is accompanied a high-level delegation comprising Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser, Navdeep Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and Shri Mridul Kumar, Joint. Secretary (Gulf).