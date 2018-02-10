FNC calls for endorsing Arab anti-terror document

Abdulaziz Al Zaabi, Second Deputy Speaker of the FNC, told a parliamentary meeting in Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday that the document, which will be submitted to the 29th Arab Summit, addresses challenges facing the Arab nation in combating terrorism, especially the terrorist acts of the Israeli occupation and its denial of the national, legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in establishing its independent state and its disregard to international resolutions.



"The document comes at a critical time and in extraordinary conditions faced by many Arab countries,'' he stated, noting that it affirms that Islam as a religion of centrism and moderation has nothing to do with criminal acts.



The blueprint, he added, calls for mobilising all efforts and resources to eliminate all forms of terrorism.