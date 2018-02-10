French Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

The French prime minister was received by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

The visit began with the Honour Guard performing a ceremony, after which Edouard Philippe laid a wreath before the Memorial, the monument made up of 31 massive aluminum panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.

Accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, he toured the site’s prominent areas. He concluded his visit by signing the visitors’ log and lauded the UAE’s heroes for their noble sacrifices and inspiring bravery in the face of adversity.