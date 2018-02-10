UAE-French culture links of global importance: Al Kaabi

She was writing on her Twitter account after the launching at the Louvre Abu Dhabi of a six month UAE-France Cultural Dialogue 2018 which will involve a series of events and activities.

The Dialogue was initiated by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Addressing her message to the French Premier, Al Kaabi wrote: "The UAE is very honoured by the collaboration between our two countries."

"The cultural dialogue between France and the Emirates has great significance not just for our two countries, but for the whole world," Al Kaabi wrote.