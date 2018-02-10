Mohamed bin Zayed receives French PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the French Prime Minister and discussed ties of friendship and strategic co-operation and ways to enhance them.

The meeting, attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, saw discussions on progress of co-operation between the UAE and France in cultural, educational, economic and political domains and the mutual keenness to drive this co-operation into wider horizons.

The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest, including promoting concepts of peace, tolerance, amity, co-existence and spreading peace and security.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE attaches great importance to its relations with France and seeks to push their joint co-operation. He described the two countries' relations as "a shining model for relations based on understanding, trust, respect and mutual benefits."

The French Prime Minister said he was pleased to visit Abu Dhabi, praising the progressive relations between the two countries and the joint cultural schemes such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

He added that his country was looking forward to expanding its partnership with the UAE to levels that will meet the aspirations of the leadership in the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market and Omer Saif Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to France.

From the French side, it was attended by Florence Parly, Minister of Armies, Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior officials.