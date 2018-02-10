UAE-France Cultural Dialogue 2018 launches

This ongoing affiliation was reaffirmed during the inauguration which took place at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a creative impetus which reflects strategic partnerships, a strong economic bond and projects in the fields of culture and education.

The inauguration was attended by Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France and accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.

During the visit, the French Prime Minister highlighted that the long-standing relationship between the United Arab Emirates and France was built on solid foundations by the Founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 1971.

As part of the visit, Philippe took a tour of the elements of the museum that reflect the perfect harmony between cultures of the East and West, as well as the UAE’s message of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and openness to the world’s cultures.

The French Prime Minister discussed with the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development about expanding the scope of mutual cultural collaborations in line with the Year of Zayed and the Founding Father’s vision for a brighter future. The launch of the UAE-France Cultural Dialogue 2018 is a testament to this.

Following the tour, Edouard Philippe said, "I have just discovered an exceptional museum, with its architecture and originality. Three months ago this museum was inaugurated by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. This was the fruit of ten years of exceptional cooperation between France and the United Arab Emirates. The result, as you can see, reflects our common ambition to utilise culture in better understanding the world and its diversity."

Talking about the introduction of teaching French in Emirati schools, he explained, "Language is the bond that unites us, each in his own language.”

The Prime Minister of France added, "I am pleased to announce with Noura Al Kaabi, the launch of the UAE-France Cultural Dialogue 2018. I would also like to highlight that art, artificial intelligence, cultural heritage preservation, in addition to the promotion of the French and Arabic languages, are priority areas in our countries. We also support common French and Emirati values such as youth, innovation and creativity."

"This collaboration comes in line with the Year of Zayed 2018, to renew the long-standing relationship initiated by the Founding father Sheikh Zayed in 1971. Several events in France will raise the profile of the United Arab Emirates, its people and artists," he continued.

The Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development addressed an audience at the inauguration and reiterated that the significant initiative reflects the strong cultural, economic and political ties between the UAE and France – it also highlights the ongoing mutual cultural development and embodies the global position of the UAE.

Al Kaabi stated that that the launch of the UAE-France Cultural Dialogue highlights mutual efforts of cooperation in the fields of youth, creativity, innovation, knowledge exchange and the position of the Arabic language. "In line with our continuous efforts to ensure culture development, the UAE-France future cooperation will include empowering talents, promoting values of creativity, innovation and artificial intelligence with a particular focus on the UAE’s youth community," she explained.

The Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development concluded her speech by applauding the role of French educational institutions such as Al Sorbonne for developing the global cultural scene and raising the awareness of culture to both Arabic and French speakers.

The year of the Emirati-French cultural dialogue will include 'Co-Lab: contemporary art and savoir-faire' at Louvre Abu Dhabi, an exhibition which showcases the result of a collaborative project giving the opportunity to four UAE-based artists to work with four historical French manufactures and 'From One Louvre to Another', an exhibition which narrates through more than 150 masterpieces the birth of the Louvre museum, from the royal collections, from the end of the 17th century to the 19th century, relying on the collections of the Louvre as well as those of the Versailles palace.

The 'World in Spheres' exhibition will explore the representation of the world from antiquity to the present day through a collection of important globes, relying on major loans from the Bibliotheque Nationale de France. Also taking place at the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a presentation of the first photographies in different parts of the world, titled, 'Open the album of the world, photos, 1842-1896'. This exhibition reunites the images created by western explorers as well as the first local and international photographers and relies on the collections of the Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum, along with 'The Nabis and the modern decorum: an East-West dialogue' exhibition which will showcase thirty decorative paintings by the group of the Nabis.

The UAE-France Cultural Dialogue 2018 will also see significant events taking place both in the UAE and France, including the Lyon and Sharjah’s Light Festivals; the My French Film Festival and Francofilm - two cinema festivals offering a selection of French and francophone films in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Talking Series - a series of debates organised all-year-round in partnership with Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, mainly focusing on the themes of heritage, art, and artificial intelligence. The Parisian book fair, Livre Paris, will welcome His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as the special guest of honour.

The cultural collaboration will also see artist residency exchanges between the two countries, along with partnerships during Abu Dhabi Festival, Art Dubai, International Cultural Summit, Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Dubai Design Week, and notably, the 'Sheikh Zayed and the Europeans' exhibition, where France will co-produce the show with the European Union Delegation in the UAE, as part of the Year of Zayed at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.